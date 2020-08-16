Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 115,600 Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,000. Targa Resources makes up approximately 2.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 195.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 143,932 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $19.97. 2,046,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,348. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRGP. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.