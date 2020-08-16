TENA Market Capitalization Tops $104,489.73 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $104,489.73 and approximately $2,663.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENA token can now be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TENA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io

Buying and Selling TENA

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.