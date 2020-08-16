Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TRSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Terrascend alerts:

Shares of Terrascend stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,525. Terrascend has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Terrascend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrascend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.