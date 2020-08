Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Update

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the April 15th total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

TRSSF has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Terrascend stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 235,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,525. Terrascend has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Kn├╝ba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

