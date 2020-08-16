TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Update

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TRRVF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.71.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

