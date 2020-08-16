TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TRUMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TRUMY stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. 4,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.21. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $40.96.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About TERUMO CORP/ADR

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

