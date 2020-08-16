TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Up 51.2% in June

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TRUMY stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.21. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. TERUMO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TERUMO CORP/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TERUMO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TERUMO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

