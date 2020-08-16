Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 52.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total transaction of $8,180,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $106,527,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total value of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,031 shares of company stock worth $75,465,257. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $413.76. 898,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $423.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $392.77 and a 200-day moving average of $340.84.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

