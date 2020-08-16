ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 273.55% and a negative net margin of 92.04%.

Shares of THMO opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $14.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

