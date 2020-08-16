TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,914.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65. TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

