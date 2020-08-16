Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 503,800 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the May 14th total of 697,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

TRMLF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.92. 7,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,263. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

