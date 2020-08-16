Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Down 28.5% in May

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,800 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the April 30th total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

TRMLF stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 7,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

