Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,585,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 27th total of 1,226,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.5 days.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 7,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,263. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98.

TRMLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

