Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,400 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 425,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tredegar in the 4th quarter valued at $10,611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 318,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Tredegar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tredegar stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 82,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,470. The stock has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tredegar has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $23.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.64 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

