Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 21.2% in May

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,825,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 11,194,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TREVF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 101,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,297. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TREVF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.13.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

