Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 26.0% in May

Trevali Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:TREVF) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,533,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the May 14th total of 8,825,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.13.

Shares of TREVF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 101,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,297. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

