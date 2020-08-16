Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 1,332 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,771 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Ormat Technologies worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 3,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.88. 330,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,778. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.63 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

In related news, CFO Assi Ginzburg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.03 per share, with a total value of $1,220,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.