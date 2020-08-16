Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 4,556 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $41,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 72,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 144.3% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 60,807 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,523,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

