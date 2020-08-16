Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 887 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $986,207,000. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.62, for a total value of $1,033,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,735,727.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.05, for a total value of $3,441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,074.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $209.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

