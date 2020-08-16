Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $50.71 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,497 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after buying an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,382,527,000 after buying an additional 98,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,855,000 after purchasing an additional 452,565 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,634,034,000 after purchasing an additional 180,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.61, for a total transaction of $833,510.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,078,868.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,716 shares of company stock worth $37,809,190. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.43.

Adobe stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $447.60. 1,108,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $470.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.60. The company has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

