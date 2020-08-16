Trillium Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 490.1% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. 50,839,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

