Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.70 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.65. 604,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,486. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.66. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 183.08%. The firm had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

