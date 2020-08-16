Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 4,610 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $10,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 89.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,316,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,117 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,125,000 after acquiring an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,709,000 after acquiring an additional 47,125 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $235,914.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

PWR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,014. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $50.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.