Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 20.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG stock traded down $14.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,778.87. The company had a trading volume of 262,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,289. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,691.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,611.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

