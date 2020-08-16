Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 687,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.05. The stock had a trading volume of 652,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.53. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

