Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRRSF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The stock had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Trisura Group has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $70.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRRSF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered Trisura Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Trisura Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trisura Group from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Trisura Group from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trisura Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

