U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

PRTS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.53. 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,657,402.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 105,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $625,016.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,962.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $97,990 and sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

