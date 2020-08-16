Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.23.

Union Pacific stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.25 and its 200-day moving average is $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

