United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Pavion Blue Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84. The company has a market cap of $138.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Comments


