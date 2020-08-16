United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Up 18.9% in January

United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB (NYSE:UZB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of UZB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.70. 17,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,184. United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82.

Get United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB alerts:

About United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corporation SR NT 120163 (UZB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.