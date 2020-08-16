Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives $39.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Urogen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 121,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,531. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $510.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.59. Urogen Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urogen Pharma will post -6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,831,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Urogen Pharma by 29.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

