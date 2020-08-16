Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Issues Earnings Results

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

UROV stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Urovant Sciences from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

