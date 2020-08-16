US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research analysts have commented on USCR shares. DA Davidson cut shares of US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of US Concrete in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price target on US Concrete from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get US Concrete alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $4,038,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Concrete by 50.7% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 192,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Concrete by 707.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 158,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in US Concrete by 3,819.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 130,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 133,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Concrete by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 174,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 107,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USCR traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 158,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. US Concrete has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $509.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.40.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $1.09. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.