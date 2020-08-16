USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

USAC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 99,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,066. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $18.32.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.41%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

