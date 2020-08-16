Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,769 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.5% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,528,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.