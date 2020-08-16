Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 0.33. Veru has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

Get Veru alerts:

VERU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.