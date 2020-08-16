Vid Price Tops $0.41 on Major Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last week, Vid has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00003450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and $1.23 million worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Vid

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,259,680 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation

Buying and Selling Vid

Vid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

