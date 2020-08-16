Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Visa by 90.0% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Comments


