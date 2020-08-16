Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,012,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

