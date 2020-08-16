Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.2% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total transaction of $1,361,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.64. 5,012,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,783,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.66. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $381.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Visa from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.48.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

