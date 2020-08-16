Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Purchased by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned 5.19% of Vista Gold worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 82,499 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VGZ shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective (up from $2.25) on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VGZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 261,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,012. Vista Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

