Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Cut by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.97. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

