Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 3.4% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.