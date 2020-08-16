WESCAP Management Group Inc. Increases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

