Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.44. Core-Mark reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CORE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.61. The stock had a trading volume of 208,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,045. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.24. Core-Mark has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $34.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark by 1.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 23.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

