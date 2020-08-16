Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CRA International posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $123.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRAI shares. BidaskClub lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded CRA International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of CRA International in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,321. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. The company has a market cap of $363.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

In other CRA International news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total transaction of $45,219.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,841.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 8,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $358,715.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CRA International by 195.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 193,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 127,895 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CRA International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after purchasing an additional 21,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRA International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

