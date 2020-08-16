Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings per share of $0.95 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.81.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 25,839,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,994,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547,589 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,748,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,340,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,889 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,517,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,128,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

