Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) will report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.90. Centene also reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS.

CNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $64.64. 2,059,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,015,575. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $2,216,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,861 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,387 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 49.2% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

