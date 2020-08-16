Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $747.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce sales of $747.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $753.90 million and the lowest is $736.75 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $753.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on MTD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total value of $1,413,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,018 shares of company stock worth $10,716,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $12.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $961.04. 80,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $975.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $867.47 and a 200-day moving average of $767.63.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

