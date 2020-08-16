Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Announce $0.64 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will post $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.71. Workday posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $181.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.29.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $944,939.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.58. The company had a trading volume of 563,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.49. Workday has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $202.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.