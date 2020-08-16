Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline Corporation operates as an energy transportation and service provider. The Company operates in four segments; Conventional Pipelines, Oil Sands & Heavy Oil, Midstream & Marketing, and Gas Services. The Conventional Pipelines segment operates a pipeline network that transports crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Alberta and British Columbia. The Oil Sands & Heavy Oil segment owns and operates pipelines which deliver synthetic crude oil produced from oil sands. The Midstream & Marketing segment offers storage, terminal, and hub services. The Gas Services segment consists of natural gas gathering and processing facilities. Pembina Pipeline Corporation, formerly known as Pembina Pipeline Income Fund, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

PBA has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.45.

Shares of PBA opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $368,649,000 after buying an additional 2,665,835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,554,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $312,844,000 after acquiring an additional 222,874 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,190,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,002,000 after acquiring an additional 936,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,279,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

